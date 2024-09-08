'I feel pretty proud': Nearly 1,700 students complete Mayor Byron Brown's reading challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — School is already in session, but it's what happened over summer break that's bringing praise to many Buffalo Public Schools students this weekend.

City officials honoring this year's "Champion Readers" at the Buffalo Convention Center on Saturday.

Nearly 1,700 students K-12 took part in the annual "Reading Rules! Summer Reaching Challenge", something Mayor Byron Brown has been doing since 2006.

Mel Hidy Readers picking up more books to take home



What are some of the favorite reads this year?



The Percy Jackson series

Ghost Boys

Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?

More than 30,000 readers have completed the challenge since its inception in 2006.