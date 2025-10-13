'I feel hopeful': Buffalo’s Jewish community reflects after hostages freed in peace deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As news spread that all 20 hostages held by Hamas had been released after 738 days in captivity, members of Buffalo’s Jewish community say they felt a deep mix of emotions: joy, relief, and sorrow.

For many, it’s a moment that has been long-awaited. Miriam Abramovich, CEO of the Buffalo Jewish Federation, said she stayed up through the night watching footage of the reunions.

“It is incredibly moving to be at this moment,” Abramovich said. “There’s a sense of relief, a sense of joy, because we have waited and hoped and prayed for this moment, and it is here.”

Still, the celebration comes with mourning. Abramovich noted that 28 people who faced down Hamas did not survive captivity.

“In addition to our joy, we are mourning the loss of those who showed tremendous heroism,” she said.

Ellen Goldstein, a volunteer in Buffalo’s Jewish community, said seeing families embrace their loved ones after so long filled her with hope.

“To finally see something that’s positive, to see young men who are alive and be able to come back to their families...I was just thrilled,” Goldstein said.

Both women agree that while this is a moment of celebration, the work toward peace is far from over. Abramovich described the community’s feelings as “cautious optimism,” saying there’s still immense political, logistical, and emotional work ahead.

Goldstein added that as the Jewish High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur come to a close, many are focusing on hope for the future.

“There’s some light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “And I feel hopeful.