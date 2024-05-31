‘I feel God many times in my heart’: Buffalo Catholic Diocese to ordain new priest

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — One of the major challenges in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is a significant priest shortage, but the ranks will grow by one this weekend.

With fewer priests stepping forward to enter the priesthood Saturday will be cause for celebration in Buffalo's Catholic community. A deacon from Columbia is ready to take his vows and become ordained.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley had a chance to meet with him ahead of his big day.

WKBW Deacon Juan Sebastián Aristizábal prayed during a Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral Friday.



“Hosanna in the highest,” churchgoers replied in song.

One day before Deacon Juan Sebastian Aristizabal was ordained, he joined a noon Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo.

WKBW Deacon Juan Sebastián Aristizábal during a 2023 service.

The Buffalo Catholic Diocese ordained him as transitional deacon in 2023 and he is known as Deacon Sebastian. But now this 42-year-old from Colombia will take his vows Saturday to become Buffalo's only Latino priest.

“If I'm going to be a priest — it's for the people — for the sacraments,” replied Deacon Sebastian.

WKBW Deacon Juan Sebastián Aristizábal will be ordained.



"Why did you come here to Buffalo? What brought you here first of all?” Buckley asked. “It's because my brother lives here. He has been here for 15 years,” answered Deacon Sebastian.

“When did you receive that calling?” Buckley questioned. “I think when I was very young. I was a kid — eight years,” responded Deacon Sebastian.

Photo provided by Deacon Juan Sebastián Aristizábal.

Deacon Juan Sebastián Aristizábal with his parents.

Deacon Sebastian tells me he comes from a very devoted Catholic family. His father is a retired coffee farmer. His mom is a lawyer.

WKBW Deacon Juan Sebastián Aristizábal.



“Why do you want to be a priest too, beyond the calling from God?” asked Buckley. “To support the service of the other people, my family all the time. My mother is the president in the St. Vincent de Paul in Colombia. It is all the time — the service — my grandmother too, so many people in my family,” replied Deacon Sebastian.

Initially, the deacon began his religious studies in Colombia and became a Franciscan Friar. He served for nine years and that's when he decided he finally wanted to be a priest.

WKBW Inside St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo.

“What do you say to people that have been tainted by the priest abuse scandal, and just kind of the sense that they've walked away from the church. How do you bring them back?” asked Buckley. “Believe me, I don't have idea. This is so difficult, yes, because the people don't believe in the priests right now. This is the reason we are going to have only one priest each year in the Catholic church in Buffalo. I remember four or five years ago, there were many seminarians from Buffalo,” remarked Deacon Sebastian.

During the ordination on Saturday, Deacon Sebastian will lie face down and prostrate before the altar, making his commitment to God and the priesthood.

WKBW Deacon Juan Sebastián Aristizábal receives communion.

"I cry. This is a difficult moment. You are there prostrated. You close your eyes as you're listening to people because it's the litany about the saints,” reflected Deacon Sebastian. "Is that the moment you feel God in your heart?” Buckley asked. “I feel God many times in my heart, all the time, but this day — this moment is special,” described Deacon Sebastian.

The ordination Mass will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral.