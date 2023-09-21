‘I don't think it needs to be called a crisis’: Erie County lawmakers ask about asylum seekers

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Erie County lawmakers pressed other local leaders about the impact asylum seekers are having on taxpayers. The Erie County Legislature held an informational session Thursday with several invited leaders.

The cost of asylum seekers in Erie County was the hot question being debated by county legislators Thursday.

WKBW Erie County Legislature holds an informational meeting Thursday.

Lawmakers firing off questions to the county's social services commissioner.

“Due to their immigration status, they are not eligible for any of the services from the ‘safety net’ of the Department of Social Services,” Marie Cannon, commissioner, Erie County Social Services.

WKBW Marie Cannon, commissioner, Erie County Social Services.



Members of the Poloncarz administration say “no” cost has been incurred to the county for housing or food. That's all paid by New York City through its contract with DocGo.

But Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has been footing the bill as two migrants arrested in August remain at the holding center on sex crime charges.

“The grand total, so far, is just over $50,000 and mounting,” stated Sheriff Garcia.

WKBW Erie County Sheriff John Garcia explains cost.

Sheriff Garcia explains the suspects cannot be taken to the Federation detention center in Batavia because it is not an immigration matter. Both men face criminal charges. But Garcia noted that their cases can’t be heard in New York City for up to two and a half years due to a backlog, so for now, he must house them.

But that's exactly what the Republican side of the aisle was waiting to hear, saying it supports their message that asylum seekers will cost taxpayers.

“There — we heard it. It's a direct cost and strain to our services for the residents of Erie County”, declared Frank Todaro, republican legislator.

WKBW Republican Minority Leader John Mills.

Republican Minority Leader John Mills called it a “mess”.

“This has become a crisis in our county,” commented Mills.

Mills also questioned Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein about vaccinating the children of asylum seekers as they enrolled in both Maryvale and Sweet Home schools and voiced disbelief that the children received all the required shots needed to attend school.

WKBW Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.

“All the school-age asylum seeker children, who are attending school right now, have received the required immunizations as per New York Department of Health,” Burstein noted.

“It would seem to be unhealthy and impossible to vaccinate children, migrant children, going into our school system, with all these vaccinations in a short period of time, when it takes years to do the normal vaccination process,” questioned Mills.

“New York State requires children to have their first doses of required vaccines upon school entry and then to have a plan – appointments to receive subsequent catch-up doses of the vaccine,” replied Dr. Burstein.

WKBW Anna Mongo, chief program officer, Jericho Road.

“I don't think I called it a crisis then. I don't think it needs to be called a crisis now,” noted Anna Mongo, chief program officer, Jericho Road.

Representatives from resettlement agencies were also there to answer questions including Jericho Road revealing it was a rocky start with no supervision or rules given to migrants from DocGo.

Resettlement agencies revealed at that county meeting that site managers are now on locations at hotels where asylum seekers have been living since August.



“That has made things remarkably better,” remarked Mongo.

And more help for migrants, with the federal government announcing certain Venezuelans staying in the U.S. on or before July 21 of this year are eligible to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) allowing them to get jobs faster.

WKBW Jennifer Connor, Justice for Migrant Families.

“That applies to almost half of the people who arrived in Erie County, and it means expedited work permits,” explained Jennifer Connor, Justice for Migrant Families.

"Things are starting to change. Futures are starting to look a little brighter and starting to change futures and starting to look a little more clear,” Mongo responded.

Lawmakers are planning to hold another informational session next week, hoping those who were no-shows at this meeting will attend including a representative from DocGo.



Republicans also questioned Democrats why the Cheektowaga Police chief wasn’t invited. The democrats explained the Republicans were told of the date and could invite who they wanted; the republican caucus admitted it didn’t invite him. Now they are hoping he will be at the next informational session.



