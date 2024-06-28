'I did not use any powers to stop it': Misunderstanding on plans for revitalization of Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Since the Buffalo mass shooting two years ago, there has been a major focus on making wholesale changes to the Jefferson Avenue corridor on Buffalo’s East Side.

WKBW Jefferson Avenue on Buffalo's east side.

But earlier this week, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown blocked the NAACP’s bid for a Jefferson Avenue grant from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency (ECIDA).

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley has learned that both the mayor and NAACP leader are calling it a misunderstanding.

WKBW Rev. Mark Blue, president, Buffalo’s NAACP charter.

“I think it was mainly a misunderstanding,” declared Rev. Mark Blue, president, Buffalo’s NAACP charter.

Rev. Blue tells me his organization reached out to the ECIDA for a $25,000 grant. They wanted to create an Urban Land Institute Advisory Panel to examine the Jefferson corridor concerned not enough is being done for the community.

But during Wednesday's ECIDA meeting, where both Blue and Mayor Brown are board members, the plan was tabled, as the mayor prevented approval.

WKBW Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

“I did not use any powers to stop it. I talked about what's going on Jefferson. I thought it was important for people to know that things have happened. Things are happening and much more will happen in the future with probably over $100 million of the project coming for Jefferson Avenue,” replied Mayor Brown.

I caught up with the mayor on Friday. He explained that both the city and state have committed to several revitalization projects in that community.

“If you look at what's being spent on Jefferson Avenue, the health and wellness center coming — $16 million project. The redevelopment of Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium in Masten, a $23 million project. New streetscape improvements on Jefferson Avenue, a $26 million project. The Buffalo Urban League has announced that it's moving its headquarters to Jefferson Avenue. The city is committed a million dollars for that project,” noted Mayor Brown.

WKBW Jefferson Avenue on Buffalo's east side.

But I asked him if he thought Blue's request was insulting.

“I wouldn't say I was insulted,” replied Mayor Brown. “I thought it was important for me to outline all of the things that the city is doing on Jefferson Avenue.”

“It’s not in any way to slight the progress of our city. It's not in any way to slight the work that is being done,” explained Rev. Blue.

WKBW Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo.

But by Friday morning, Rev. Blue and Mayor Brown already held a meeting to move forward.

"Well, Rev. Blue and I had a phenomenal meeting this morning. We talked about a range of other ideas, and we will be announcing something together in the near future,” explained Mayor Brown.

"We're working it out and we will hopefully sooner than later have a press conference to just share that with the community,” Rev. Blue remarked.