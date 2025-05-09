‘I can't thank the governor enough’: New state budget could help Buffalo’s finances

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Hours after officially signing the new 2026 state budget into law, Governor Kathy Hochul appeared in Buffalo Friday afternoon.

The $250 billion includes two important items that give city leaders the ability to make changes that could help the City of Buffalo climb out of a projected budget deficit.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley caught up with the governor, acting mayor, and other elected leaders in Buffalo to talk about the bed tax and parking ramps.

WKBW Governor Kathy Hochul in Buffalo Friday.

“Crystal Peoples-Stokes was a very powerful voice in our state legislature and in my ear, really promoted this,” stated Governor Hochul.

While appearing on Buffalo's east side Friday, the governor was asked about the state now allowing the city to implement a proposed 3 percent hotel bed tax and create a city parking authority.

Hochul says Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes pushed hard to prevent a major tax hike in the city.

WKBW Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

“Because she was terribly afraid of a tax increase that could otherwise ensue on the people in this part of Buffalo – her district, and I believe that” commented Hochul.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon is faced with a huge project budget deficit, which some estimates put as high as $70 million.

WKBW City Hall.

“Mayor, it looks like you've got what you wanted out of that state budget. You got approval for the bed tax. You got approval for the parking authority?” Buckley asked. ‘

“Just looking at the state budget in the process has played out. I can't thank the governor enough for her support, the members of the Western New York delegation that fought hard to get buffalo what it was looking for, to get the tools that we need to kind of rectify things financially here in the City of Bufalo, so I can't thank them enough,” replied Scanlon.

WKBW Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon talks with reporters about state budget.

“Are you expecting full council support on it?” Buckley questioned. “I'm hopeful. We’ve obviously had a lot of conversations about it. The council, now that they have a little more finality on the state budget, can continue their deliberations moving forward, but we've had very productive conversations with the council leadership, individual council members as well, so hopefully in the next couple of weeks, they'll approve the budget. I’m sure there'll be some tinkering with it, obviously, but I think I feel very confident about where we’re headed,” responded Scanlon.

"I definitely think that this is something that's going to happen – what we are going to get from it remains to be seen,” remarked Common Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope.

WKBW Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope.

Halton-Pope tells me she supports both selling off city parking lots and creating a hotel bed tax. She says these two items will keep a property tax hike much lower.

“Right now, the proposed amount is 8 percent. Getting these two items in, and should everything work, the way it should, based on the budget, then they won't see anything more than that,” Halton-Pope explained.

WKBW April Baskin, State Senator.

“I'm hopeful that it works and that you know we can fill this deficit in the city,” noted April Baskin, State Senator.

But there's more financial assistance for the city. It will also receive $166 million in state aid and from something called the AIM Program.

Now that the state has given the city approval, it will be up to the common council members whether they decide to impose a hotel bed tax and create a parking authority.

