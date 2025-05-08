'I believe you': WNY sexual assault survivor working to empower victims and educate communities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One in three women and one in ten men experience domestic violence in their lifetime, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The impacts are staggering more than 1,500 deaths and over 2 million injuries occur nationwide each year as a result of domestic violence.

Yet, fewer than 25 percent of these assaults are ever reported to police.

Now, one survivor is using her voice to ensure others do not suffer in silence.

Meghann Simpson is a child safety advocate and co-founder of Now She Speaks, a nonprofit that empowers survivors and educates communities. The 24-year-old is also a youth peer advocate working across New York State. Her mission is to help other survivors of abuse know that healing is possible.

"I was inspired to share my story because I wanted younger people who were going through trauma and abuse to use my story as motivation for their own healing and recovery, especially for those young people who don't have hope that they will be able to heal and recover," Simpson said. "I'm making sure that we are not pushed into silence like so many survivors are."

Simpson was sexually abused from the age of five to 17. The abuse came from multiple perpetrators family friends, family members, older teenage boys and romantic partners. For years, she stayed silent.

"Due to how my parents reacted because they didn't know any better," she explained.

Simpson's parents divorced when she was four. Both remarried. When she told both sets of adults about a few experiences, although some supported her, not everyone believed her.

The pain from that has followed her throughout adulthood but said parents deserve redemption.

"It is not too late to apologize. Your apology, whether your child acknowledges that you apologized or not, is life-changing, and it will make an impact," she said.

Simpson said the healing process looks different for everyone. She said clinical therapy is a start but does not have to be the only avenue.

"Although that did tremendously help me, there was also yoga, getting back in touch with my body to feel safe. Spending time in nature, identifying where I feel safe. One of the biggest things that has helped with my healing is connecting with other women who were also survivors," Simpson said.

She now teaches others how to prevent abuse through early education, starting with clear conversations about body boundaries.

"Safe and unsafe touch. Oftentimes, parents teach bad versus good touch, which is a step in the right direction and I commend parents for teaching that. However, a predator can use the term 'good' to mean what the body physically responds to as opposed to what is actually good," she said.

Simpson emphasized that when a child comes forward, how adults respond matters.

"We need to say I believe you no matter who the abuse came from, no matter how it happened, no matter what details the child shares or doesn't share, I believe you, no matter what will make a tremendous difference throughout the rest of that child's life," she explained.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or sexual violence, help is available. A list of local resources can be found here:

Family Justice Center

(716) 558-7233

Erie Co. Child and Family Services

(716) 884-6000

National Domestic Violence Hotline

(800) 799-7233