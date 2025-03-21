'I am committed': Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon outlines vision for Buffalo in first State of the City Address

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time in nearly two decades, Buffalo's State of the City Address was delivered by a new leader.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon outlined his administration's priorities Thursday, striking a tone of hope and hard work as he detailed his vision for the city's future.

During his speech, Scanlon identified key areas he believes will move Buffalo forward: emergency preparedness, city innovation and gun violence prevention.

His address also comes as he campaigns to retain the mayor's seat. He is one of four candidates in the race.

Among his proposals, Scanlon announced plans to strengthen Buffalo's Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

"I am committed to supporting the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which is why my administration has created a director position to oversee that office," he said. "An open search process will commence soon."

To generate additional revenue for the city, Scanlon proposed a 3% hotel tax, arguing that visitors should contribute to the upkeep of Buffalo's cultural institutions.

"Visitors should help us offset the cost of maintaining our historic institutions," he said. "Revenue from this tax will help sustain capital improvements to city-owned cultural assets like Shea's, Kleinhans Music Hall and the Buffalo Zoo; places that draw visitors from around the world."

Revitalizing downtown Buffalo is also on Scanlon's agenda. He emphasized the importance of small businesses, calling them the heart of the city's center.

"I'm forming a Small Business Cabinet to ensure city government understands the needs of entrepreneurs and empowers them to breathe new life into our commercial districts," he said.

Following his speech, Scanlon elaborated on his plans to strengthen Buffalo's business community and increase foot traffic downtown.

"We've taken the lead here at City Hall by bringing employees back in person, restoring some of downtown's vibrancy," he said. "We're encouraging larger employers to do the same. But we also need to create destinations to give people a reason to come downtown, not just for work, but to stay and engage. That means ensuring events, attractions and exciting opportunities keep the energy going beyond the workday."

Mayoral Candidates Respond

Scanlon's address drew criticism from his opponents.

Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt, also running for mayor, questioned whether the acting mayor's plan adequately addresses concerns about the city's financial future.

"At the end of the day, people want to know are my taxes going up? Will my user fees keep increasing? What about my water rates?" Wyatt said. "Those are the real concerns, and we didn't get clear answers tonight."

Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, another mayoral candidate, was skeptical of Scanlon's promises.

"What have you done with the time, titles and resources you've had?" Whitfield said. "That's what we should judge leaders on. Not just promises for the future."

State Sen. Sean Ryan, the Democratic Party's endorsed candidate, was unavailable for an interview but released a statement criticizing the current state of the city.

“Acting Mayor Scanlon can try to paper over his record but the facts are clear. He has been a part of the problem throughout his tenure on the Common Council - passing irresponsible budgets and kicking the can down the road. Now, we’re living with the consequences. Our streets are being neglected, our community centers are falling apart, people don't feel safe walking down the street, our neighborhoods are riddled with vacant lots, and our city is in a fiscal crisis."



“Buffalo is an incredible place with incredible people and we deserve better. We deserve a mayor who will move our city in a new direction and finally break the status quo. The same old leadership that has been in charge for too long has failed. It's time for Buffalo to move forward in a new direction."



NYS Sen. Sean Ryan

61st Senate Distict

What's Next?

As for whether property taxes will go up in Buffalo, Scanlon said his administration is finalizing the budget and will present it to lawmakers. The budget is due April 8.