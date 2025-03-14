City of Buffalo's financial crisis becoming a focus of the mayor's race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the race for Buffalo mayor heats up, the city's financial crisis has emerged as a top concern for voters.

Earlier this month, the Buffalo Common Council proposed increasing the property tax levy to address a reported $40 million budget deficit.

With the budget looming large, candidates for mayor are sharing their fiscal plans and priorities for the future.

On Friday, State Senator Sean Ryan, the endorsed Democrat for mayor, laid out his fiscal strategy, declaring, “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change the path in the City of Buffalo.”

Ryan outlined his approach during a news conference, stressing the need for transparency in understanding the extent of the deficit.

“The first thing we need to do is figure out how deep our deficit is," he said. "It’s beyond belief that the city does not know their deficit right now. You can’t go fix your budget until you come clean with the people of Buffalo about how badly you’ve driven the city into debt.”

To combat the financial crisis, Ryan plans to collaborate with government partners, eliminate wasteful spending, and relieve the tax burden on low-income homeowners.

Other Democratic candidates are also sharing their financial visions for the city.

Garnell Whitfield said his plan also begins with an audit of city finances.

“What we need to have is transparency," Whitfield said. "That’s the one thing that the audit will provide. Additionally, I would like to have community oversight. I have no problem with that; I’ve worked under a hard fiscal authority control board before, and I think that builds trust. One of the things we lack in the City of Buffalo is trust in our government and in our governmental services, and that's what we have to rebuild.”

Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon acknowledged the magnitude of the deficit.

“We’ve got a large deficit that we are dealing with straight on," Scanlon said. "This year, second quarter, we are looking at a $13 million deficit. But through some tweaking and moving some spending around, we’re not projected to be a million-dollar surplus looking at next year. I’ve talked to the departments about a 10 percent reduction in their spending.”

Council member Rasheed Wyatt highlighted the need to address issues like overtime.

“We’ve got to reevaluate the departments and their outputs for residents, as well as the glaring issue of overtime," Wyatt said. "Those are really the top priorities if we are going to right the ship. We have to be in a clear understanding of where we are as a deficit.”

As the mayoral election approaches, the future of Buffalo's financial health remains a paramount issue, with candidates striving to connect with voters on this critical topic.