Husband and wife duo shares why you should get a taste of their steak and lobster during Black Restaurant Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Main Street in Buffalo is home to a Black-owned restaurant called "Luxor Steak and Lobster".

If you ask the co-owners and couple Taru and Tara Woods, they will tell you it is when a steak lover and pescatarian meet.

"It was just a good combination," Tara shared.

Even though Luxor is a steak and lobster restaurant, it is known for its egg rolls.

"Our salmon egg rolls. People love the chicken egg rolls, the steak egg rolls and then we also have our $25 steak and lobster meal, where you get two sides that people just can't seem to get enough of," Tara said.

"Then we have a shrimp and lobster pasta. That's delicious," Taru said. "Our go-to meal here."

The restaurant is coming off of a two-month hiatus from being opened but during that time, the two were able to brainstorm and expand into the breakfast realm.

For Black Restaurant Week, you can expect dinner and breakfast specials for $20.24.

Breakfast specials include haddock, eggs and grits meals or two salmon, egg and cheese breakfast croissants.

Dinner specials include steak and lobster tail with two sides or shrimp and lobster pasta.

"We've heard great things about the food and wanted to come out and support Black-owned businesses," Sherese Hicks said. "We have the shrimp and lobster pasta."

Best friends Sherese Hicks and Tyi Harris are first-time customers at the steak and lobster restaurant.

They told me the food did not disappoint.

"It has a Cajun spice to it that is very good. It has a good kick to it. Plentiful shrimp. Nice size and lobster and it's very flavorful," they shared.

For Jamar Braxton Rasheed and his daughter, Shakila, it was the perfect time to introduce his daughter to what is becoming a hometown favorite.

"The service is great here. I've been here when they've had music so I like the atmosphere here. Of course, the food that I've had was absolutely great as well," Rasheed said.

Wherever you decided to spend time for a meal this week, Tara is challenging you to just try something different.

Tara added, "Black Restaurant Week is a really special thing because it makes people step outside of their comfort zone and try things that they never have thought to try, come into restaurants that they may have never even known existed."

New hours for Luxor are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast will be served during this time.

Wednesdays through Saturdays lunch and dinner will be served from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.