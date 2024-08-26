How do dinner specials for $20.24 sound? Black Restaurant Week is back in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to treat your taste buds to something a little different this week, look no further than Buffalo.
Black Restaurant Week 716 began Monday and will continue through Sunday, September 1. More than two dozen local, independently owned restaurants are taking part this year offering specials for $20.24.
The annual event is hosted by the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals.
Here is a full list of participating restaurants:
- At Eleven Wings & Cuisines
- A Taste of Soul "The Hashery"
- Bee Sweet Cakery
- Bratts Hill by Chef Darian
- Brothers Restaurant & Bar
- Cake Crazy Bakery
- Chef BigWayne Jamaican Cuisine
- Create the Dish
- Crenshaws Chicken and Waffles
- Golden Hour Treats & Things
- GUUD & EVUL Vegan Eats
- KT Caribbean Cuisine
- LaVerdad Cafe Deli Smok’n Soul Food Restaurant
- Luxor Steak & Lobster
- Nikki’s Family Diner
- Pandoras Sports Bar & Restaurant
- Park Vue Soul Food Bar & Restaurant
- PhatCatz of WNY, Inc
- Radah Baked Goods LLC
- Sunshine Vegan Eats
- Sweet Assassin
- Sweets Lounge and Restaurant
- Sylver’s Place
- The Oakk Room
- TOP CLASS EATZ
- Twisted Icee - Slushie Bar