How do dinner specials for $20.24 sound? Black Restaurant Week is back in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to treat your taste buds to something a little different this week, look no further than Buffalo.

Black Restaurant Week 716 began Monday and will continue through Sunday, September 1. More than two dozen local, independently owned restaurants are taking part this year offering specials for $20.24.

The annual event is hosted by the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals.

Here is a full list of participating restaurants: