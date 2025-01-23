Huge freighter stuck in Lake Erie ice off Buffalo shoreline

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A huge freighter, Manitoulin, is stuck in the Lake Erie ice off the Buffalo shoreline.

The United State Coast Guard tells 7 News the ship is stuck, but no other information was immediately available.

Eyewitnesses say they saw the ship leaving the Buffalo Harbor on Wednesday afternoon.

According to marinetraffic.com, Manitoulin is a Canadian self-discharging bulk carrier. The navigational status shows it's "stopped." The ship is about 663 feet long.

7 Weather Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowskireports Lake Erie is about 80% ice covered. He explains over the last few days, ice coverage has jumped from 40% to 80%.

We are waiting for more information from the USCG.

