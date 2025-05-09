How you can honor the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday will mark three years since 10 people were killed, and many forever scarred, in the racist mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

Those we lost dedicated their lives to making Buffalo better. Here's how you can honor them, along with all the victims of the mass shooting, this upcoming week.



The Clementine Gold Group has planned 5/14 Day of Service & Remembrance, you can sign up to volunteer for their events here

The WNY for Hope Diaper & Hygiene Drive is collecting diapers, hygiene and feminine products until May 21

Tops on Jefferson Avenue will hold a memorial ceremony at 2 p.m. to mark exactly three years since tragedy struck

Agents for Advocacy and Colored Girls Bike Too will feature inspiring speakers at 1353 Jefferson Avenue starting at noon on May 14

"We’re creating a space for open dialogue about the change we demand, reflecting passionately on the progress we've made," said Mark Talley, founder of Agents for Advocacy.

Talley's mother, Geraldine Talley, was 62 years old when she was shot and killed while at Tops on May 14, 2022.

"For me, 5/14 is the day I lost my mother," said Talley. "The day my emotional equilibrium shattered. I've always said I'm not inherently nice, but rather, I do nice things. I’m blunt, I’m tough, and on that day, I became even more so, losing the one person who could stir any remaining warmth within me."

In addition to the 10 people killed, Zaire Goodman, Jennifer Warrington and Christopher Braden were injured in the shooting.

Family/WKBW We remember the ten people who were killed at Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022

"On 5/14, our city was forever changed by an event that shook us to our core," said Talley. "We lost mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and friends. The physical wounds are visible, but the mental scars linger, hidden yet profound."