How you can help families in Buffalo through annual diaper and hygiene drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the fourth straight year, the WNY for Hope Diaper & Hygiene Drive will collect diapers, hygiene and feminine products.

The drive was organized by Hope Rises after the racist mass shooting on May 14, 2022.

Family/WKBW We remember the ten people who were killed at Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022

"Biggest thing that we saw emerge from that was the need for diapers, wipes, feminine hygiene items," said Stephanie Mueller, of Highmark, one of the companies that is helping to collect donations.

Donations will be collected until May 21 at Seneca One and all AAA and Delta Sonic locations in Western New York.

Items will go to Home Beneath Our Feet and Every Bottom Covered. Raziya Hill founded Every Bottom Covered in 2016, the first and only diaper bank in Western New York.

"I'm a single mother, and when my son was an infant, though that's now 21 years ago, I struggled to put diapers on him," explained Hill.

"It's very difficult to look at a child, and know that this really simple and basic thing could ease the crying or take the tension out your home and just not having access to that, it felt very hopeless," said Hill.

Now Hill is assisting the parents while helping to honor the lives lost on May 14, 2022, all who poured their hearts into making Buffalo better.

"It's personal, and it was a way that I could show up and maybe we can create some hope in our community," said Hill.