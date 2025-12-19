BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of Buffalo's most historically significant homes has returned to the market, offering a rare opportunity to own a piece of the city's architectural heritage.

The Williams-Butler Mansion at 672 Delaware Avenue is now listed for $4.9 million. The property sits on Buffalo's celebrated "Millionaires' Row," a stretch of Delaware Avenue known for its collection of historical landmarks.

Originally built for banker George Williams, the mansion was later owned by Edward H. Butler, the former publisher of the Buffalo Evening News.

Construction of the property spanned approximately five years, from 1890 to 1895.

"This was created by the world-renowned architect Stanford White, and this truthfully is one of the only remaining buildings that he has created, so truly a testament to its history," said Fiona Byrne, Licensed Real Estate Agent with Realty One Group Empower.

The mansion features extensive original craftsmanship that has been carefully preserved throughout the decades.

"All the original woodwork through here has been hand-carved and has been completely preserved," Byrne said.

The property includes 40 rooms total, 12 bathrooms, and 11 fireplaces. An additional 8,000-square-foot carriage house is included in the listing on Zillow. The main house and the carriage house offer over 29,000+ square feet of functional space.

WATCH: Historic Williams-Butler Mansion on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo hits the market, listed for $4.9 million

Historic Williams-Butler Mansion on Delaware in Buffalo hits the market, listed for $4.9 million

Scott Perkins, owner and broker at Realty One Group Empower, described the property's unique appeal.

"I've been in this for almost 10 years...I've seen hundreds of properties...I've never seen something that's this grand," Perkins said. "From the bottom of the floors to the tops of the ceilings, every single inch of this place is covered in architectural design."

The mansion's zoning designation as N2R allows for mixed-use possibilities, making it suitable for both residential and commercial purposes.

"You could go the residential route with it and convert it back to residential use, or you could go the commercial route with it," Perkins said.

Potential commercial uses include a law firm, insurance agency, or boutique hotel. The property offers approximately 40 office spaces and 53 parking spots. The additional carriage house provides another large boardroom and room for more office space.

For Byrne, the listing represents more than just a real estate transaction.

"I remember being a little girl coming here, attending a bar mitzvah, and just seeing it so lively and people just loving the grounds and in awe of the building while they were here," Byrne said. "I just want nothing more than this to come back to life and have someone appreciate it just as much as everyone in Buffalo does."

Developer Douglas Jemal currently owns the property after purchasing the mansion in 2022 from the University at Buffalo for $3.72 million.

Realty One Group Empower reports they have already had multiple showings of the property since it was listed.