BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A $40 million mixed-use development project at Buffalo's Canalside that has sat idle for more than a year is expected to return to active construction within weeks, according to the developer.

Sinatra and Company, the firm behind the Heritage Point project, updated 7 News on Thursday, saying that "Heritage Point will transition into an active construction site in the coming weeks." The statement comes after construction at the site has been dormant since March 2024.

WATCH: Heritage Point project at Canalside set to resume construction 'in the coming weeks'

The development has faced numerous challenges and delays since crews broke ground in 2021. Financing issues have been the primary obstacle for the large-scale project, which is planned for the Canalside area.

"We are in a relationship and so far down in with this project. I need it done," said Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski, who represents the Fillmore District and has been monitoring the project's progress.

WKBW The construction site for Heritage Point at Canalside remained empty on Thursday, but Sinatra & Company says construction is set to resume "in the coming weeks". The project has remained idle since March 2024.

Matt Connors, Sinatra & Company's vice president of development, said crews have been preparing the site in recent weeks and that a lease has been signed for a new construction office adjacent to the development area.

The developer hopes to finalize project financing by the end of September, according to company officials.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, which oversees development at Canalside, released the following statement to 7 News. "Based on continued communication with the Sinatra team, the financial closing for the project is expected to occur this month with construction to follow," a spokesperson said.

Nowakowski said he remains hopeful but cautious about the latest timeline.

"Seeing is believing. So when I start seeing an active site, I'll start believing it more," he said. "I do have trust in the state that has worked really hard to try and come up with something."

While Sinatra and Company did not provide a specific construction timeline on Thursday, Nowakowski said recent meetings with the developer indicate a goal of completing the Heritage Point project by fall 2026.

The construction site remained empty as of Thursday, though officials say behind-the-scenes preparation work has been ongoing.

Here is the full statement from Sinatra & Company sent to 7 News on Thursday.

"Work has already started on the Heritage Point development at Buffalo's Canalside. In recent weeks, the team has been prepping the existing steel for fireproofing, conducting on-site inspections, completing engineering reports and inspections of the structures, holding subcontractor meetings, ordering additional project materials and signed a lease for a new construction office adjacent to the site. As a result of this preparation, Heritage Point will transition into an active construction site in the coming weeks. We look forward to building on this momentum and delivering this vibrant addition to Buffalo's waterfront."

