‘Helping other people is a good thing’: Successful St. Mark School food drive

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — We've told you a lot about the generosity of Western New Yorkers this holiday season, with many donations. Students at St. Mark School in north Buffalo is also joining the effort to help those in need.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley found out how a simple ask for a canned good turned into an explosion of food donations.

You might say it was a little "Grinchy" at St. Mark. Students up dressed as many of the characters from the Christmas classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”.

WKBW St. Mark students dressed for Grinch day.

There was little Cindy Lou Who, and even a table of Cindy Lou Who’s.

WKBW Students dressed as Cindy Lou Who.

WKBW 4-year-old Grace Kelley, dressed as Cindy Lou Who.

But I learned quickly the mood was far from Grinchy, instead, students have been in a very giving mood.



Some 7th-grade students helped design this food drive flyer to send to homerooms so students could donate food items.

WKBW Student-led food drive.

“And they just put us in charge and making the flyers and this is how we got all this food,” remarked Myles Todtenhagen, 7th grader. “Are you surprised?” Buckley asked. “Yes, very surprised,” replied Todtenhagen.

Students donated a variety of items, not just canned goods, but things like macaroni and cheese and other food items that families need.

WKBW Daniel Kooshowy, 7th grader.

“Just helping other people is a good thing, especially those who need it,” reflected Daniel Kooshowy. “Are you excited that the school is going to be so generous?” Buckley questioned. “Yeah, I’m proud of us,” responded Kooshowy.

WKBW Myles Todtenhagen, 7th grader.

“We originally thought maybe we'd get a few couple dozen donations from each homeroom, and it really just took off -- the charitable donation just truly remarkable here,” declared Kevin Todtenhagen, teacher.

Teacher Todtenhagen came up with the idea to collect the food items for St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy and Gerard Place in Buffalo.

WKBW Kevin Todtenhagen, teacher.

“And St. Girard was just ecstatic. I mean, they have they feed 25 families right there, and then in the surrounding community so their cupboards are always empty, especially during the holiday season. So just we're, we're ecstatic to be able to help them out,” explained Todtenhagen.

Students tell me they're just happy to help give to those less fortunate in Buffalo.

WKBW Food donations were collected at St. Mark School.

"They're just excited that they were helping people in need,” commented Myles Kevin Todtenhagen. “What does that mean to you to help other people in this community who can't go out and buy a box of macaroni and cheese?” Buckley asked. “To help people, it means to care for them to support them to give them money, food,” answered Todtenhagen.

School Psychologist Jessica Riordan told me they've been working with students on character development, each month learning a character trait. And this month was about generosity.

WKBW School Psychologist Jessica Riordan at St. Mark School.

“And this is just an unbelievable example of how generous our students can be, a real testament to the teachers and families teaching that character trait of generosity,” Riordan noted.

Nearly 2,500 items collected will be delivered Wednesday to Girard Place & St. Luke’s.

WKBW St. Mark students collected food items.

“How proud are you of the children right now?” questioned Buckley. “Oh, my gosh, overwhelmingly proud because they really are showing a true development of character and we know that that's going to stick with them forever,” replied Riordan.

