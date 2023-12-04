Help vote for the Buffalo AKG as the 'Best New Museum' in USA Today's Readers' Choice Travel Awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Have you had a chance to get over to the new Buffalo AKG Art Museum?

The celebrated art museum continues to demand attention from across the globe and now it has been nominated for "Best New Museum" in this year's USA Today's Readers' Choice Travel Awards.

The museum is among 16 nominees for the 2023 "Best New Museum" award.

You can help support the museum by voting here.

Fans can vote for their favorites once per day through noon on December 23.

"It's exciting to keep the eyes on the Buffalo AKG outside of the Western New York area," says Andrew Mayer, Manager of Marketing and Media Relations for the museum, "It's exciting to think that you are helping to draw people to this area to not only experience the Buffalo AKG, but everything else Western New York has to offer."

The new Buffalo AKG reopened in June after years of construction and a $230 million redesign project.

Since it reopened Mayer says that the Buffalo AKG has welcomed more than 115,000 paid visitors over the last six months which is close to the number that typically would visit the museum in a full year before the redesign.

"For anyone outside of Buffalo the first thing that comes to mind is it's a museum experience that you don't get in a lot of other large museums in a big metro area," says Mayer, "The Buffalo AKG offers these intimate gallery experiences, with these great works of art, that you can't really experience in a lot of large metro areas."