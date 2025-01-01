Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

'He'll have the world celebrating with him': Meet one of the first babies born in WNY in 2025

As millions rang in the new year, the Saunders family welcomed little Caleb into the world at 1:44 a.m. He was the first baby born at Oishei Children's Hospital in 2025.
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Lindsay Saunders found out she was pregnant with her second child, she knew exactly what she didn't want.

"I did not want a holiday baby," said Saunders. "I just thought he should have his own day, but now I fully understand that he wanted everyone to celebrate him."

As millions rang in the new year, Saunders welcomed little Caleb into the world at 1:44 a.m. He was the first baby born at Oishei Children's Hospital in 2025.

Caleb was born at 5 lbs 12 oz 1:44 a.m. at Oishei Children's Hospital
Caleb was born at 1:44 a.m. at Oishei Children's Hospital

"It felt like a concert. The Jonas Brothers were on, not a huge fan, but they were on, it felt like our own mini concert, it was pretty neat," said Saunders. "He wanted out to celebrate with us and he came just in time."

About an hour earlier at 12:07, parents Samantha Patterson and Dimitrius Simmons of Lockport welcomed Khalil, born at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and weighed 9 lbs. 10 oz.

These two are some of the first members of Generation Beta, which will span from 2025-2039.

Generation Beta starts this year
Generation Beta starts this year

Caleb and his parents will go home to Tonawanda so he can meet his older brother Jaxon, 2, on Thursday.

"I'm feeling great, feeling ecstatic right now. Finally got another boy to complete our family," said Adam Saunders.

Which is how Caleb got his name. Caleb means wholehearted and he now completes the Saunders family.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app