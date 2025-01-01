'He'll have the world celebrating with him': Meet one of the first babies born in WNY in 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Lindsay Saunders found out she was pregnant with her second child, she knew exactly what she didn't want.

"I did not want a holiday baby," said Saunders. "I just thought he should have his own day, but now I fully understand that he wanted everyone to celebrate him."

As millions rang in the new year, Saunders welcomed little Caleb into the world at 1:44 a.m. He was the first baby born at Oishei Children's Hospital in 2025.

Kaleida Health Caleb was born at 1:44 a.m. at Oishei Children's Hospital



"It felt like a concert. The Jonas Brothers were on, not a huge fan, but they were on, it felt like our own mini concert, it was pretty neat," said Saunders. "He wanted out to celebrate with us and he came just in time."

About an hour earlier at 12:07, parents Samantha Patterson and Dimitrius Simmons of Lockport welcomed Khalil, born at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and weighed 9 lbs. 10 oz.

These two are some of the first members of Generation Beta, which will span from 2025-2039.

Taylor Epps Generation Beta starts this year



Caleb and his parents will go home to Tonawanda so he can meet his older brother Jaxon, 2, on Thursday.

"I'm feeling great, feeling ecstatic right now. Finally got another boy to complete our family," said Adam Saunders.

Which is how Caleb got his name. Caleb means wholehearted and he now completes the Saunders family.