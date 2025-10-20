BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Carlos Rodriguez was a proud father, a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan and a man full of life. The 31-year-old was struck and killed at the intersection of Wick Street and Broadway Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning, leaving his family heartbroken and searching for justice.

Buffalo Police responded to the scene, performing CPR before Rodriguez was rushed to ECMC, where he later died.

Now, his fiancée Claritza Martinez is speaking out not just to mourn, but to ensure the father of her children is remembered for how he lived, not how he died.

"He was a good father, such a hard worker," she said.

Rodriguez leaves behind two sons, nine-year-old Alex and two-year-old Carmelo. The couple was engaged and had been planning their wedding for May 2027.

"It felt like a dream," Claritza said. "I was getting woken up from one I wouldn't want anyone to experience, especially being the mother of his two kids."

His family describes him as a man who made an impression everywhere he went.

"He was funny," Claritza said. "Everywhere he went, you knew he was there he was going straight to your fridge to get food!"

'He was such a great father': Family remembers 31-year-old father struck and killed

Candy Martinez, his mother-in-law, remembers him as a devoted father and partner.

"He was a great father, a great partner, a good son-in-law," she said. "I want my grandsons to know that he loved them with all his heart."

"He was definitely a family man. His boys were his pride and joy," Claritza added. "He made sure they had everything they needed. Just a hard worker overall, with a bubbly personality."

Claritza is focused on keeping his memory alive for their children.

"Even though he's not here physically, he'll always be here mentally, emotionally, spiritually," she said. "Everything we do moving forward he'll be a part of it."

Carlos was also the family's primary provider, and his sudden death has left a financial burden behind. The family has set up a Go Fund Me in response.

"I just want justice for my boys," Claritza said. "Because now, they're fatherless."

Buffalo Police said the driver of the car involved has been identified as Danielle Davis. She reportedly remained on scene and told police that the pedestrian ran out in front of her car. Officers say they saw signs of intoxication. Davis is charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.