Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent unveils 100-day plan to listen, learn, lead

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The new leader of the Buffalo Public School District says he is ready to listen, learn, and lead as the new school year approaches.

Dr. Pascal Mubenga appeared at his first school board meeting this week and outlined what he calls his "100-Day Entry Plan."

The superintendent emphasized that his plan is not a strategic overhaul but rather a way of learning about the "good things" and the "challenges" happening in the district.

"You come as a clean slate. You want to learn. You want to listen," Mubenga said.

Parents express optimism about new leadership

Buffalo school parents say they're encouraged by what they heard from the new superintendent.

"We're feeling really excited about Dr. Mubenga's leadership," said Jessica Bauer Walker.

Edward Speidel, another parent and president of the District Parent Coordinating Council (DCCP), praised Mubenga's approach to gathering input from the school community.

"He wants to hear what's going on. He wants to filter out the garbage," Speidel said. "It sounded like he was going to listen to everyone's concerns — teachers, coaches, parents, students, principals. The principals are having small meetings with him with no supervisors, so everybody's going to be able to speak their mind."

Danielle Grzymala, a city parent and co-chair of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization (BPTO), appreciated the superintendent's commitment to listening before acting.

"He wants to listen. He wants to hear what we have to say," Grzymala said. "We are not the city that wants somebody to come in and tell us what they're coming in to do and how they're going to make all these sweeping changes."

Students hope for meaningful changes

The superintendent's plan includes visiting classrooms to assess teaching and learning, and listening to students is a key component.

Desire Mahirwe, a Riverside High School student, shared his hopes for what the new superintendent might address.

"Lower suspension rates improve the food, too," Mahirwe explained. "And don't give a lot of classes study hall. I feel like when you give more study hall to students, they tend to mess up and skip classes, which leads to trouble."

Community engagement planned

The new public school leader is also promising to hold four town hall meetings on the east, south, north, and west sides of Buffalo.

Parents say they're excited about the collaborative approach.

"I think that's really important that he's willing to listen and also make some decisions," Bauer Walker said. "I heard him saying that at the board meeting — I'm going to listen, but it doesn't mean we're not going to do anything."

"He came in with just kind of like a zest," Grzymala said. "He's like 'Hey, I'm going to come in, I'm going to talk to people, and I'm going to find out what we need to do.' And we're super excited to work together."

The new school year begins in less than two weeks.

