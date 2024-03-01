'He lit up every room': Widow of Jason Arno reflects on the life of fallen Buffalo firefighter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One year after the tragic line-of-duty death of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno a special Ceremony of Remembrance took place at the scene of the fire at 745 Main Street.

His widow, Sarah Liz Tierney, says she wants to keep his memory alive and spoke with 7 News this week.

"Jay was a loving husband and an incredible father. He lit up every room he walked into and made the world a brighter place just by being in it," said Sarah.

She also shared some of her memories of Jason.

"He always knew he would be a girl dad. His favorite meal to cook was shrimp tacos or french toast for Olivia. He was a prankster and was always pulling jokes over on his younger brothers and sisters. He once wrapped up Mighty Taco as a Christmas present. He taught himself to play the piano. His favorite place to travel was Costa Rica and we hoped to live there one day."

Sarah later reflected on the year that has passed by since that tragic day.

"It's hard to fathom a year has already gone by without him here with us," said Sarah. "We have a lifetime of healing ahead of us, but we find solace in the memories of the beautiful life he lived so fully. We miss him every day."