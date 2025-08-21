BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A man exposed to a toxic gas while on the job underwent life-saving treatment, the first in the U.S., using a device called the ECMO at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

56-year-old Thomas Spina and his family visited Mercy Hospital on Thursday to return and thank the medical team that surrounded them during his difficult journey.

'He is here': Man who survived toxic gas exposure and his family praise Mercy Hospital medical team

“You have to put a smile on, and you have to prepare to say goodbye, and I said, 'No, I won't,'” Spina's daughter, Kassandra Draeger, said. “And then held his hand, and I said, you know what...I have my faith that we got in here. We're in the right hands.”

Draeger recalled the nightmare that occurred last May when her father arrived at the hospital after being exposed to the toxic gas at work.

WKBW Thomas Spina hugs his daughter.

"The nurses, when we walked in, that staff literally changed my mind about the healthcare system that we have," Draeger said. "Because on that team there were six nurses that day that were waiting here for this man to save his life.”

Spina, standing right behind his daughter’s emotional reflection, then spoke.

“I don't remember anything. I remember bits and pieces about the event,” said Spina.

Spina could not disclose where he works, but told me he has been a chemical operator for 25 years and was exposed to Phosgene, an industrial chemical.

WKBW The ECMO device at Mercy Hospital,

Doctors placed him on an ECMO, and he was on the device for four days at Mercy Hospital. It takes over the function of the heart and lungs.

His doctors told me that Spina is the first person in the United States to recover from toxic gas with the help of ECMO.

Photo provided by family Thomas Spina while hospitalized on the ECMO.

“The first time we've used ECMO for this particular type of gas exposure," Dr. Christopher Wilcox, who helped coordinate Spina's care, said. "ECMO has certainly been used before, but the Phosgene gas exposure to this level hasn’t been successfully treated in the U.S. until now."

“Dr. Wilcox didn't turn a blind eye," Draeger said. "He said, ‘Let me get this information, let me go in and let me save your dad,' and this team, they did that,” Draeger noted.

"This is my most rewarding moment for my life and my career to see the patient doing very well,” said Dr. Jiantao Xiao, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Mercy.

Dr. Xiao also gave credit to the patient in his own recovery.

WKBW Mercy Hospital doctors who were part of Spina's team.

“Actually, you, Mr. Spina, and your body saved your life," Dr. Xiao said. "We are here to help you; to let the heart and lungs to rest and give your body some time to cure the disease.”

Spina and his family returned to Mercy on Thursday to thank the medical team for what they consider incredible care and attention to his unique case, now a toxic gas survivor.

“These doctors, nurses, everybody here at this hospital are amazing," Spina said. "I’m so thankful, you know, they saved my life.”

WKBW Spina's family.

Spina’s daughter couldn’t hold back her tears and emotion while talking about the great medical work she witnessed.

“By the grace, and by all of you guys, every single person standing here, our family is whole again, and he is here,” said Draeger.

The family is now trying to catch up on medical bills and has established this GoFundMe.

