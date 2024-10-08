'He called me to do it': Town Board of Tonawanda votes unanimously to make four-way stop after teen's death

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — Two months after 15-year-old Luke Guetti's tragic death, the Town of Tonawanda is making a four-way stop at Yorkshire Road and Woodstock Avenue.



Town of Tonawanda residents called for action after 15-year-old Luke Guetti's fatal crash at Woodstock and Yorkshire intersection.

Luke's friend Hailey Mueller advocated for a four-way stop to prevent future accidents.

Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger expressed the community's grief over the loss.

The board voted unanimously to install the four-way stop signs.

The stop signs will be installed within 24-48 hours.



One of Luke's friends, Hailey Mueller, joined the fight for an all-way stop after the accident.

"After my friend's loss, it has devastated everyone. And I just want to say thank you for considering it and hearing me out," said Mueller.

15-year-old Mueller says she wanted to speak up for Luke and to hopefully prevent further accidents.

"Just knowing Luke called me to do it, he always brought a smile to everyone. He was always there to help. He's a really great person. He still is. Everyone's gonna miss him, everyone does miss him. It's affected a lot of people, and it affected me a lot and it affected my friends. So I kind of just wanted to do it to prevent it from happening again,"

Tonawanda Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger says that the loss of Guetti was felt by all of the community.

"A young life was lost. You know, these parents are not going to get their son back, the sister and brother are not gonna get their sibling back. It's tragic," said Emminger.

Which is why the board voted unanimously to install the four-way stop.

Emminger says the signs will be up within 24 to 48 hours.

