‘Such a sweet kid:’ Prayer vigil for 15-year-old Luke Guetti

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of family, friends, and neighbors gathered by candlelight Thursday night at Kenney Park in the Town of Tonawanda to pay their respects to 15-year-old Luke Guetti.

Luke was hit by a truck Tuesday night while riding his bike at Woodstock and Yorkshire.

He died Thursday morning.

Luke's friends from Kenmore East High School remember him as a great athlete on the school football team.

“He knows how to tackle people. I can tell you that,” says Willow Rott, a sophomore at Kenmore East High School. “He was the sweetest kid and never brought anyone down every word that came out was nothing negative. Making people laugh, giggle, smile.”

Others say Luke touched everyone’s heart.

“He was really a great kid, there's nothing you can hate about him. He was so sweet,” says Ari Higbie.

“Yeah, the whole neighborhood loved him. In German class he was so funny he would always make everyone laugh,” says Angie Giacomazza.



Luke's friend Kyle Bundy spent time with him earlier this week.

“I saw him Monday and I told him I'll see him Wednesday,” says Kyle. “Yeah, we’re just a lot closer than a lot of other people. But there are more people closer to me than just me.”

“I was late to practice Monday and I was going to be late on Wednesday too because I had a job to do and he was like if you need help with anything call me over,” Giovanni Gentile says. “And I was like alright thank you and it was an ongoing joke. But I'm sure if I needed help he would obviously come over and help me.”



“I think it’s important for people to know life is precious to young people,” says Derrick Castronova, lead pastor at TheWell Buffalo Church. “They think they’re invisible. They can be here in one moment and gone the next. It’s important to love our families, and ultimately be a reflection of God's love.”

Police say the driver of the pick-up is cooperating with the investigation.

