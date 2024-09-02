'He broke everything': Police arrest man for smashing windows of Buffalo City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man is in custody after Buffalo Police say he damaged the windows and doors of Buffalo City Hall on Sunday night.

Witnesses tell 7 News they heard shouting and saw the man smashing the glass for several minutes, stopping when police arrived.

Taylor Epps Damage at City Hall



"People started saying, 'Stop, don't hit the windows,' and he didn't listen to anybody and he hit everywhere, he broke everything," said Ali Guzel, who watched it happen from Niagara Square.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m., the man also damaged a building on Delaware Avenue, according to police.

Taylor Epps Buffalo police are investigating the incident



"When I see that kind of situation I feel a little bit sad and I feel sick," said Guzel.

Taylor Epps Ali Guzel says he watched the man vandalize Buffalo City Hall



If those revolving doors are the original, they are more than 90 years old, as Buffalo City Hall was completed in 1931, dedicated one year later to celebrate the city's centennial anniversary.

Buffalo Police are investigating the incident.