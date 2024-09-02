Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

'He broke everything': Police arrest man for smashing windows of Buffalo City Hall

Buffalo police say a man smashed the windows at Buffalo City Hall
Taylor Epps
Buffalo police say a man smashed the windows at Buffalo City Hall<br/>
Buffalo police say a man smashed the windows at Buffalo City Hall
Buffalo Police gathered at the scene
Police tape blocking off the entrance of Buffalo City Hall
Buffalo police are investigating the incident
Police arrested one suspect
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man is in custody after Buffalo Police say he damaged the windows and doors of Buffalo City Hall on Sunday night.

Witnesses tell 7 News they heard shouting and saw the man smashing the glass for several minutes, stopping when police arrived.

Damage at City Hall
Damage at City Hall

"People started saying, 'Stop, don't hit the windows,' and he didn't listen to anybody and he hit everywhere, he broke everything," said Ali Guzel, who watched it happen from Niagara Square.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m., the man also damaged a building on Delaware Avenue, according to police.

Buffalo police are investigating the incident
Buffalo police are investigating the incident

"When I see that kind of situation I feel a little bit sad and I feel sick," said Guzel.

Ali Guzel says he watched the man vandalize Buffalo City Hall
Ali Guzel says he watched the man vandalize Buffalo City Hall

If those revolving doors are the original, they are more than 90 years old, as Buffalo City Hall was completed in 1931, dedicated one year later to celebrate the city's centennial anniversary.

Buffalo Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!