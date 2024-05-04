Watch Now
Hartman's Distilling Co. attempts Guinness World Record for the largest mint julep cocktail

35 gallons of Hartman's bourbon being poured into the mint julep
Hannah Ferrera
Posted at 7:34 PM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 19:34:37-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Derby Day Party at Hartman's Distilling Co. in Buffalo is always a blast. But this year's cocktails are pretty huge.

We're talking about a drink that's five feet tall and 207 gallons. A mint julep with 35 gallons of bourbon and 400 pounds of crushed ice.

No, the bartender didn't lose his mind, it's Hartman's attempt at a Guinness World Record.

That's not all, for each mint julep sold at Saturday's party, Hartman's donated one dollar to Buffalo Therapeutic Riding Center to support people with special needs.

The current record is 158 gallons, we'll have to wait to find out if the Buffalo business takes over.

