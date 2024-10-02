'Great things ahead': Federal funding for NFTA projects at Lasalle & DL&W Metro Rail Stations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Tim Kennedy was in Buffalo on Wednesday to announce $625,000 of new federal funding for the NFTA to evaluate transit-oriented projects at the LaSalle and DL&W Metro Rail Stations.

The funding will help the NFTA with planning, community engagement, and consulting assistance as the transportation authority expands development around the Metro Rail Stations.

The centerpiece of proposed plans for LaSalle Metro Rail Station is more than 300 new units of affordable housing along with mixed-use development near the corner of Main Street and LaSalle Avenue in Buffalo's University District.

WKBW Congressman Tim Kennedy announces $625,000 of federal funding for the NFTA on Wednesday. The funding will be used for planning transit-oriented development projects around the LaSalle and DL&W NFTA Metro Rail Stations

"We are at the site of great things ahead," said Congressman Kennedy standing outside the LaSalle station. "What we envision is residential, affordable housing development, commercial development, business, and growth."

The NFTA and the City of Buffalo are reviewing three proposals already submitted for future development. Each includes a reimagined LaSalle station along with the new development.

WKBW Proposed development plans around the LaSalle Metro Rail Station include the addition of 300 new units of affordable housing.

"This is an investment in people. It's an investment in families looking to put down roots in our community," said Congressman Kennedy.

A portion of the announced funding will also help finalize plans for the continued $60 million redevelopment of the DL&W Terminal near Canalside.

The first floor of the terminal, which is expected to be completed and opened to the public by March 2025, will house the DL&W Metro Rail Station. The new station will extend the NFTA's service past Canalside to the back of the KeyBank Center on South Park Avenue.

WKBW Work on the first floor of the DL&W Metro Rail Station is expected to be completed in March of 2025.

Once the first floor of the DL&W Metro Rail Station is completed, the focus will move to the redevelopment of the second floor.

"That development work will include updating the historic structure to allow people to explore areas beyond the station," said Darren Kempner, Director of Grants and Development for the NFTA.

Included in current plans is an enclosed pedestrian skyway that will directly connect to KeyBank Center along with converting the second floor into a four-season indoor-outdoor space.

WKBW Plans for the second floor of the DL&W Terminal include turning the historic space into a four-season indoor-outdoor space. Work on the second floor is expected to begin sometime in 2025.

"Think of coming down to a Sabres game, or a concert at the arena, coming up to the second floor, accessing much of the facility, maybe enjoying a drink or some food before the event, and coming back for a concert after. Those types of things," said Kempner.

Construction on the second floor is expected to begin sometime in 2025 and will take a couple of years to complete.