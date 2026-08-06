BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shatisha Dade's grandmother is speaking out after the 32-year-old was killed Friday in her South Buffalo home, remembering her as a devoted mother and a woman with a beautiful spirit.

"I want the world to know how beautiful she was and she didn't deserve nothing to happen to her," Beverly Anderson said.

Police arrested Dade's ex-boyfriend the next day and charged him with second-degree murder.

Anderson described her granddaughter as a health aide who worked with the elderly and a single mother whose 13-year-old daughter, Serenity, was her life.

WATCH: Grandmother remembers Shatisha Dade as devoted mother with 'beautiful spirit'

Grandmother remembers Shatisha Dade as devoted mother with 'beautiful spirit'

"She didn't deserve anything like this. She was beautiful. Help out when she can. She took good care of her daughter. She was a wonderful woman," Anderson said.

The loss has been devastating for the family. Anderson is grieving for her granddaughter while also supporting her own daughter, who was Shatisha's mother.

"I never thought in my life that I would have to bury one of my grandchildren," Anderson said.

"I'm gonna keep praying, keep praying, that's all I can do. To keep my daughter strong because my daughter is going through a lot. You understand she's going through a whole lot," Anderson said.

Anderson said the family has set up a GoFundMe to help Serenity, who she said will need counseling after losing her mother.

"Give her love, prayer. And the GoFundMe. Everything...the money, it goes to her, to my great-grandbaby. She lost her mother in a bad way. But we have to get that baby a lot of counseling," Anderson said.

Here is the link to that GoFundMe.

Anderson asked the public to remember Shatisha not for how she died, but for who she was.

"It's so heartbreaking," she said. "I want you all to know the woman she was, what kind of beautiful spirit soul she had. That's what I want people to know."

"We have a lovely family. And we are all devastated, so just everybody pray for us," Anderson said.

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