BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ramone James, 36, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Shatisha Dade, 32, a mother who neighbors say had been abused before her killing.

Buffalo police responded to a shooting on MacAmley Street in South Buffalo Friday night, where Shatisha Dade, 32, was found with a gunshot wound.

Radio dispatches captured the moment officers arrived — and then a heartbreaking detail emerged.

"Saying that her mother's shot," a dispatcher said.

Overnight Saturday, police tracked down Dade's boyfriend, Ramone James, 36. He is now charged with second-degree murder.

Neighbors described a pattern of abuse in the weeks before Dade's death. A few weeks ago, Dade was on the lawn when a man was on top of her, face down, beating her while yelling, "I told you not to touch me." Police were called and the man was taken away. Dade was briefly placed in handcuffs but then released.

Another neighbor said that just the night before she was shot, police were called to the scene again, knocked on the door, got no answer, and left.

One neighbor reflected on the loss.

"She has a young daughter... she's a very beautiful girl, and it's a shame that she's going to be left alone. It's not fair," the neighbor said.

Kelly Gast, community outreach manager for the Family Justice Center, which offers an array of help for victims of domestic violence, said homicides like this rarely come without warning.

"It's not usually the case that a homicide is a result of a one-time occurrence of abuse," Gast said.

WATCH: 'It's not fair': Buffalo mom shot and killed in suspected domestic violence case

'It's not fair': Buffalo mom shot and killed in suspected domestic violence case

"Normally it is something that has been happening over and over and over again," Gast said.

"But there are people that can help," Gast said.

The Family Justice Center has a camera with a special filter that better shows injuries on darker skin.

An SVU detective from the Buffalo Police Department is also stationed at the Justice Center to assist victims.

"So that detective is available to victims so that they can talk to her and get a better understanding of what they can expect from the criminal justice system in particular circumstances," Lt. David Mann said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. A list of local resources can be found here:

Family Justice Center — (716) 558-7233

Erie Co. Child and Family Services — (716) 884-6000

Crisis Services' Advocate Department 24-hour Crisis Hotline — (716) 834-3131

National Domestic Violence Hotline — (800) 799-7233

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

