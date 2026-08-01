Woman dies after MacAmley Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman has died from her injuries after a shooting in the first block of MacAmley Street Friday night.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call in the first block of MacAmley Street.

Officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to ECMC with serious injuries, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call or text 911 or the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.