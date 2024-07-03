‘I think it's a shame’: Graffiti vandals tag wall for new pedestrian bridge at Ralph Wilson Park

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — “I think it's a shame,” declared Sam Lunetta, member of an anti-graffiti task force.

‘Tis’ the season for more graffiti in the Queen City. Graffiti vandals tagged up an important piece of construction for the new pedestrian bridge that will be installed at Ralph Wilson Park in Buffalo.

“Graffiti is vandalism when they're going on somebody else's property to do that,” remarked Lunetta.

When diving a stretch of I-190 through downtown you can see the construction underway to transform Ralph Wilson Park. You can also see this new wall, constructed for the pedestrian bridge, now marred by graffiti.

WKBW

“Unfortunately, this is an area that gets tagged up quite often, and we need to have the public keep an eye out — make those reports. If they see somebody, see something suspicious, or see that anybody along there, call it in,” Lunetta explained.

Lunetta is a retired lieutenant from SUNY Buffalo State, with the Anti-Graffiti Task Force of WNY. I alerted him to this latest batch of graffiti. He tells me taggers frequently hit the Lower West Side area because they want you to see their graffiti in a highly visible spot.

“It’s a high-traffic area. They get their name out there. They get to see out and get their street 'cred' so to speak. and they're just going to do that because that's in their blood to do it in those high-traffic areas,” Lunetta explained.

WKBW Sam Lunetta, member of an anti-graffiti task force.



“Is it a gang symbol or gang-related?” Buckley asked.

“No, not at all,” replied Lunetta.

High-traffic areas along a stretch of I-190 and off the Porter Avenue ramp are filled with graffiti.

Lunetta says there is some surveillance to try and catch these vandals, but it isn't easy.

WKBW Graffiti tagging along the side of the 190.

“The big thing is the intelligence that we have on the taggers themselves. Especially when I see a tag, and I know who actually did that tag, we could start working with the law enforcement to continue the investigation and see where they're going,” Lunetta noted.

Lunetta tells me there are several cases in the courts right now.

WKBW Graffiti along a section of the 190 along the Porter Avenue exit.

“And when we get them into court, we will look and see if they've done graffiti in other areas and put it all together if they become a serial tagger, then they're treated as such,” Lunetta responded. “Any property damage over $250 becomes a felony and that's generally their criminal mischief, making graffiti possession of graffiti instruments, all those charges are, misdemeanors are up to a felony if it's over $250 damage.”

A City of Buffalo spokesman tells me this latest batch of graffiti will be cleaned up by the construction company since it is an active construction site.

WKBW Graffiti along 190 bridge to Ralph Wilson Park.

Officials are urging the public, that if you see any graffiti activity, please report it.

The city says you can call the confidential tip line: 716-847-2255.