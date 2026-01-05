Governor Hochul expresses frustration over stalled Heritage Point development at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul shared strong words Monday about the lack of progress on Heritage Point, a $40 million mixed-use development project at Canalside that has sat largely idle for nearly two years.

"I am so frustrated with this project," Hochul said when asked about the stalled development in the heart of one of Western New York's largest tourist destinations.

The public-private partnership broke ground in 2021 but has faced numerous delays over the years. Construction ground to a halt in March 2024 when developer Sinatra and Company encountered financing issues.

"It's practically in my neighborhood. I ride my bike down there. I walk by there in the summertime. And I can understand the seething frustration that is felt by many," Hochul said.

Despite promises last fall that work would resume "within weeks", the site remains largely idle, with only two workers spotted on Monday.

Hochul said the deal with Sinatra and Company was made under the Cuomo administration, leaving the state with limited options to change course.

"I've examined this. What rights does the state have to basically say we want someone else to do this. We have looked down the path; we've attempted this before," Hochul said.

The governor expressed frustration with the contract language that constrains her ability to act.

"I'm constrained by the contract language. What I want to do, and what I legally can do, are two different things on this. There would have been different leadership, there would have been a different developer, because it's taking too damn long," Hochul said.

Matt Connors, VP of Development for Sinatra Development, shared his company's frustrations surrounding the delays in a statement.

"We want to make it clear that we have stayed committed through unprecedented economic conditions, historic interest rate increases, construction cost escalation, and a severely constrained tax credit equity market that has impacted major projects nationwide as well as locally," Connors said.

Connors told reporters in October that closing documents for financing had been prepared.

On Monday, he said the process continues, adding that once Sinatra and Company closes on full project financing, the project will be completed in 12 to 13 months, likely pushing construction into 2027.

Hochul said future contracts will include more restrictive language based on lessons learned from Heritage Point.

"The contract that was let to allow for this developer to be selected and go forward, they are not as restrictive as I'm going to write with future projects with the lessons learned here," Hochul said.

Here is the full statement from Matt Connors, VP of Development at Sinatra Development.