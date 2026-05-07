BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Hochul announced a "handshake" agreement on a $268 billion state budget on Thursday.

Hochul said it focuses on safety, affordability, childcare, the environment and housing.

"We're delivering on affordability, on safety, on childcare, on the environment and on housing," Governor Hochul said

The proposed budget would change auto insurance rules to stop companies from setting rates based on a customer's ZIP code or occupation. It would also eliminate income taxes on service workers' tips.

WATCH: Governor Hochul announces $268B budget 'handshake' deal

Governor Hochul announces $268B budget 'handshake' deal

The plan includes $1 billion for one-time rebate checks to help residents pay utility bills.

"And I said we'd put even more money back in your pockets with utility rates, relief for utility ratepayers and by ending state income taxes on tips so that servers working the double shift can keep more of what they earn," Governor Hochul said. "We got it done."

For families affected by the childcare crisis, the budget would direct $4.5 billion toward statewide universal childcare and an expansion of Pre-K programs.

"Expanding the childcare assistance program, funding the launch of New York City's 2-Care program as well and creating pilots for universal childcare outside the city. We got it done," Hochul said.

WKBW Sheri Scavone, CEO of WNY Women’s Foundation.

Sheri Scavone, CEO of WNY Women's Foundation, tells me funding could make a difference in Western New York, but may not go far enough.

"We hope that that amount could potentially clear the waiting list, but it's not the long-term answer, right? I mean, fully funding that program would take additional funds, but it would open up the assistance program to anyone who needs it, anyone who's eligible and needs it in the state," Scavone remarked. "At best, we would clear the waiting list in Erie County, which is somewhere around 350, 400 families, eligible families that are waiting for childcare assistance," Scavone said. "That doesn't help the ones that come after the."

But Scavone tells me there is another piece to the pie with an assembly bill that they hope could accompany the budget bill.

"That would make it easier for the upstate counties to access that money. Last year, we got some extra money, but the counties got locked out because of a little nuance around how they had to spend it by the end of the federal fiscal year," Scavone said. "Very, very difficult to do when our budget doesn't pass till mid or the end of May, and so we're hoping that those two things go hand in hand."

Scavone said that any amount of funding to help get families off daycare waiting lists is critical for the region.

Shortly after Governor Hochul announced the budget deal, state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told reporters there is "no deal" and that it was premature for her to make an announcement. State lawmakers must still take a final vote on the budget.

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