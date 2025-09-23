BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Republican candidate for Buffalo mayor, James Gardner, is calling for increased police action to combat what he describes as a crime crisis, pointing to recent break-ins at local restaurants as evidence that businesses are under siege.

Gardner held a press conference in front of Casa di Pizza on Tuesday, which has been burglarized three times this year.

"They've been broken into three times in a calendar year; three times, criminals have smashed their way inside this building," Gardner said.

The candidate pointed to the recent arrest of 68-year-old Calvin Laster, accused of burglarizing two restaurants over the last two weeks: Sato in the Elmwood Village and Casa Azul in Allentown.

"We have a crime crisis in the City of Buffalo," Gardner said. "Until we stop it, absolutely nothing else matters."

Gardner is proposing the formation of a burglary task force.

"When businesses are repeatedly violated, it reinforces to every single business owner that your investment will not be protected in Buffalo, and it's not just businesses," Gardner said. "We're seeing a rising tide of burglaries, of car thefts, of car poppings that are happening all over the City of Buffalo."

WATCH: GOP candidate for Buffalo mayor says city has 'crime crisis,' police stats show crime down this year

GOP candidate for Buffalo mayor says city has 'crime crisis,' police stats show crime down this year

We took a look at some of the numbers, and according to Buffalo police statistics, both violent and property crimes are down compared to last year and down in almost all categories compared to the five-year average.

Therese Deutschlander, president of the Elmwood Village Association, said she believes there's no simple solution to the break-ins affecting businesses like Sato.

"If these people are breaking into businesses because they need the money, because they're on drugs or they're homeless, that is a systemic issue and that needs to be addressed. I would love for that to happen," Deutschlander said.

She acknowledged the financial impact on small businesses when burglars break windows and steal merchandise.

"Yes, of course, we have insurance, but there are deductibles, and we are very small businesses and some businesses run very lean," Deutschlander said.

Democratic candidate Sean Ryan's campaign responded, saying that statistics show crime is down in Buffalo, but acknowledged the importance of people feeling safe. Ryan's public safety plan involves improving accountability and transparency while focusing on crime prevention, community policing and outreach to at-risk youth.

Independent candidate Michael Gainer dismissed talk of a crime crisis as "a partisan talking point." Gainer said he wants to see more opportunities for youth and more support for small businesses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.