Buffalo police make arrest after burglaries of businesses in Elmwood Village and Allentown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made after burglaries of businesses in the Elmwood Village and Allentown.

Police said on September 7, Sato on Elmwood Avenue reported an unknown male had entered the restaurant overnight and stole about $3,500. The same man was allegedly seen on camera entering the restaurant again in the early morning hours of September 17, but was not able to take anything.

Then, police said on September 20, Casa Azul on Allen Street reported that an unknown male broke a window to gain access to the restaurant overnight and stole about $1,200. The suspect also allegedly broke the window to the neighboring property but did not enter.

After investigation, it was determined that the same suspect was wanted for both burglaries and the trespassing incident.

Police said 68-year-old Calvin Laster of Buffalo has been charged with the following:

