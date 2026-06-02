BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — C.J. Wild, a 28-year-old Lancaster man, will be ordained as a Roman Catholic priest in the Diocese of Buffalo this Saturday at St. Joseph Cathedral.

Wild's path to the priesthood began early, saying his calling first came to him shortly after receiving his First Holy Communion.

WKBW C.J. Wild, a 28-year-old Lancaster man, will be ordained.

"The first time I started to think about the priesthood would have been shortly after I received First Communion. I was probably in about fourth grade," Wild said.

Wild began his Catholic education at Our Lady of Pompeii, where he became an altar server. He said that experience deepened his sense of faith.

"As soon as I could become an altar server, I think I began to recognize how important the Church is, how important the Mass is, and although I couldn't articulate it in great theological terms — as a 10- or 11-year-old kid, I knew that it was special," Wild said.

WKBW C.J. Wild, a 28-year-old Lancaster man, is also a U.S. Navy reservist.

Wild continued his Catholic education at Canisius High School and Saint John Fisher College. While exploring other career options, he spent 11 years as a volunteer firefighter in Lancaster and Rochester. He also serves as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve, where he has served as a Navy chaplain.

Despite his years of public service, Wild said his awareness of a deeper calling grew steadily over time.

"There was this gradual deepening of awareness that God was calling me to be a priest," Wild said.

WATCH: 'God was calling me to be a priest': Lancaster man to be ordained in the Buffalo Diocese

'God was calling me to be a priest': Lancaster man to be ordained in the Buffalo Diocese

Wild tells me he finally heard what he considers the greatest call to the priesthood during a college retreat.

"And I just, I heard Jesus's voice so clearly, quietly in my heart, inviting me to be a priest," Wild said.

Wild studied at St. Mary's Seminary and University in Baltimore and served as a deacon at several area churches in preparation for this Saturday's ordination.

During the ceremony, Wild will lie face down before the cathedral altar in a solemn moment of commitment. He described the significance of that act.

"And that's symbolic of him laying down his life, his liberty, his will, his desires, and placing them all before the Lord on the altar and asking the Lord to fill him up with whatever grace he needs," Wild said.

WKBW C.J. Wild, a 28-year-old Lancaster man, bows before the altar at St. Joseph Cathedral.

Wild said the moment will be both humbling and transformative.

"Very humbling sort of thing. My hope is that, as my friend said to me, when you get down on that floor, you just need to die to yourself, so that Jesus can build you back up. So that's my hope," Wild said.

Wild enters the priesthood during a difficult period for the Buffalo Diocese. He said he is ready for the challenge and to serve the faithful while looking forward to celebrating the sacraments.

WKBW C.J. Wild, a 28-year-old Lancaster man, will be ordained.

"I'm most looking forward to the celebration of the sacraments, being able to baptize, being able to absolve people of their sins through the sacrament of Reconciliation, being able to celebrate the Mass," Wild said. "Being able to anoint people who are sick, being able to preside at the weddings of people who are exchanging their vows, I’m excited about preaching the gospel. I’m excited about the church's commitment to service to the poor and those on the margins of society, our immigrants, our unborn, our single moms, and so, there's so much about the priesthood that has me excited."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

