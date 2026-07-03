'Get this thing running for the kids': Buffalo’s MLK Park splash pad not running

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors on Buffalo's East Side are frustrated after the MLK Park splash pad in the Masten District remained out of service as the city's other 9 splash pads opened July 1 amid sweltering heat.

Buffalo’s interim parks commissioner says crews are working to prepare the pad for a possible opening, but no date has been given.

WKBW Seagulls on the MLK Splash Pad

Seagulls were the only ones enjoying a trickle of water from some of the spouts.

Roosevelt Dudley, a concerned resident, reached out to 7 News to ask why the splash pad had not opened on July 1 as promised. They also called the city's 3-1-1 center for answers. He says the closure is unfair to neighborhood kids.

"Off from school, and no place to go, and it's ridiculous," Dudley said.

Dudley says his own grandchildren have been shut out from using the splash pad.

WKBW Roosevelt Dudley reached out to the newsroom.

"So, how disappointed are they?" I asked.

"Oh, very disappointed. Had no physicality, sitting in the hot sun, wilting away," Dudley said.

Resident Melvin Banks is also disappointed for the east side children.

"Three hottest days of the year so far, and the pool has not been open. I walk through here every day. When I get off work, I usually walk through here, get the sprinkle myself, and walk home. I live in the Kingsley Apartments, and it's the same thing. This is dry," Banks said.

The splash pad was filled with water for the Juneteenth Festival just a few weeks ago, but it has since been drained, leaving only puddles. One of the drain vents was also found filled with debris, indicating the pad might not be ready for use.

WKBW Resident Melvin Banks.

Interim Parks Commissioner Stephen Buccilli says the transition from the Juneteenth event is part of the delay.

"We're currently in the process of changing over from the Juneteenth reflecting pool...earlier this week...We partnered with the Buffalo Sewer Authority to help us in that process," Buccilli said.

Buccilli says parks staff were at the splash pad Thursday and Friday and will return July 4 to prepare for a possible opening.

WKBW Interim Parks Commissioner Stephen Buccilli.

"Right now, we're working on it...once my team says it's good to go...we'll have it open to the public as soon as possible," Buccilli said.

But during the two hours I was there on Friday, there were no city crews in sight.

WATCH: 'Get this thing running for the kids': Buffalo’s MLK Park splash pad not running

'Get this thing running for the kids': Buffalo’s MLK Park splash pad not running

"I don't see nobody working over here. They claim it stopped up in a plumbing problem. I don't see nobody working over here," Dudley said. "Get this thing running for the kids.”

The city has extended splash pad hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. because of the heat.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

