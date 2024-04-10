‘Get the money today’: Buffalo’s college-bound urged to fill out FAFSA

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo College-bound students and those already in school are being urged to make sure they fill out that federal financial aid application.

“Do not delay. Get the money today! Today!” declared Dr. Tonja Williams, superintendent, Buffalo Public Schools.

Buffalo high school seniors, current college students, parents, and guardians are all urged to make sure they fill out the Free Federal Student Aid application, known as FAFSA to help pay for college.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown hosted several area leaders and community members at City Hall Wednesday afternoon to get the word out to students.

They say it is imperative to make sure families don't walk away from financial help.

“Last year $226 million in free money for college was left unclaimed. Let's not let that happen again in the City of Buffalo,” remarked Mayor Byron Brown.

Students and families could be eligible for up to $13,000 a year and they are being encouraged to fill out those applications.

“It is a complicated process and anyone who has completed a FAFA, — I’m a former school counselor, director of guidance, mother of two daughters that went through it. It is complicated, and it can be frustrating,” explained Dr. Williams.

The federal government recently upgraded the process, but the roll out is still causing headaches for students and families.

The steps for students and their parent/guardian to apply for aid for college are:

1. Create an FSA ID; both students and their parent/guardian are required to do this to complete a FAFSA application.

2. Complete the FAFSA; both students and their parents are required to complete different parts of the application to submit it successfully.

3. Complete the New York State TAP application.

4. Once your applications have been completed, check your email for confirmation that they were submitted successfully and follow up with the financial aid office at the college you attend/plan to attend to ensure your information was received.

“As the model was rolled out, it wasn't ready and there were glitches this has happened nationally. So how has that impacted us here in Buffalo, compared to a year ago, we're down 14% in terms of completed FAFSA applications for our wonderful, talented students in the Buffalo Public Schools,” noted David Rust, chief executive officer, Say Yes Buffalo.

But that's down from a couple of weeks ago when it was 27 percent, so slowly Buffalo families are applying for college aid.

“You all say FAFSA, I say free money! When I was a student, in order for me to go to Canisius College, mom filled out the FAFSA,” commented Carland Meadors, Most Valuable Parents (MVP), Buffalo.

One by one, those attending the mayor’s news event shared their stories about how they once filled out the financial aid application.

Masten District Common Council Member Zeneta Everhart said she recalls applying as an adult student.

“And I had to fill out that FAFSA and it was ridiculous. And I had to do it by myself. I was an adult with a kid, right, so I had to do it, but we are providing our students and our families with the resources with the help necessary to make sure that your kids get access to this funding,” Everhart noted.

The executive director of the African American Cultural Center in Buffalo, Leah Daniels, also joined the effort, saying how FAFSA helped her in college to earn both a bachelor’s and master’s degree without any debt.

However, she noted many students in the city without parents to help them.

“We have grandparents, who are overwhelmed and do not know how to fill out the paperwork,” Daniels stated.

Daniels emphasized the importance of students and families making sure they head to East High School on Thursday night for assistance.

The executive director of Buffalo’s Police Athletic League (PAL) says she’s a mom of a high school senior also navigating this process.

“We have been walking through this process and it has not been easy, and I completely understand, so I don't want any parent to feel like they don't understand. They don't want to ask the questions…I felt that way. I felt all of that,” commented Nekia Kemp.



The Buffalo Schools, Mayor, SUNY, and Say Yes are all teaming to host a FAFSA rally at East High School on Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. That’s where help will be ready to help families tackle those applications.

“It is a working rally, where we are going to have computers. we are going to have staff that’s going to help you and also, we are going to follow up with you,” explained Eunice Lewin, SUNY Trustee.

The district is offering in-school assistance with Say Yes and SUNY facilitates 1:1 and group support at Buffalo public and charter high schools during the school day:

• Burgard High School / Wed & Fri, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

• Middle Early College HS / By appointment through school counselor

• City Honors HS / Mon, 11 a.m. -2 p.m.

• L.J. Bennett HS / Tue & Thur, 9 am -1:30 p.m.

• Da Vinci HS / Mon, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Emerson HS / Fri, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

• Olmsted HS / Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – noon

• Hutch Tech HS / Mon & Wed, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

• Lafayette International HS / Thu, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. / Fri, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

• MST HS / Tue, 9:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. / Fri, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

• Buffalo Culinary HS / By appointment through school counselor / Tue & Thu, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Performing Arts HS / Tue & Thu, Noon – 2:30 p.m.

• Research Lab HS / Tue & Thu, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• All other Buffalo public and charter high schools by appointment through school counselor

In addition, there is assistance throughout April at the BPS Parent Centers, listed below. The sessions are offered Monday through Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Mondays / L.J. Bennett HS

• Tuesdays / South Park HS or East Community High School

• Wednesdays / Lafayette International HS

• Thursdays / East Community HS

