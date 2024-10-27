'Get out here and vote': Souls to the Polls event drives turnout for first day of early voting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With less than two weeks until election day, neighbors in Buffalo took to the polls for the first day of early voting in New York State.

"No matter who you're voting for, we want you to come and participate in the voting process. Anytime you see that happening it's a wonderful thing," Demone Smith, an organizer for Souls to the Polls.

The event was held at the Delavan Grider Community Center. It's a nationwide tradition aimed at reaching and encouraging Black voters to participate.

"I'm 83 years old, so I've seen all kinds of changes, so it's necessary for you to get out here and vote," said Ella Small, who came out to vote.

Tony Jones A woman casting her vote at Souls to the Polls



And who says voting can't be fun? The event included a block party with food, music and local resources.

"People have to feel secure and comfortable coming to the polls," said Smith.

In Erie County, 18,946 ballots were cast for the first day of early voting, according to the Board of Elections.

Early Voting continues through Sunday, November 3.