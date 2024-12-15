'Get our neighbors together': Dozens come out for first-ever Very Merry Masten Winter Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a new event to look forward to every holiday season at the Delavan Grider Community Center, the Very Merry Masten Winter Market.

"I'm staying true to that promise that we are gonna do more things to come together, come outside, have some fun together, get to know each other," said Common Council Member Zeneta Everhart, host of the event.

Normally, a group of stakeholders would come together for breakfast, but Everhart wanted to open things up to the community.

Tony Jones Families doing crafts at the event



The goal was to put smiles on faces and to get folks in the Masten District in that Christmas spirit.

"It's important to get people outside, get our neighbors together, coming out, saying hello, but just enjoying the Christmas season," said Everhart.

They had holiday shopping with local vendors, pictures with Santa and live entertainment. And the plan is to make this an annual tradition