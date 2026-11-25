BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has approved a lease agreement for a new warehouse facility for the Department of Public Works. The deal comes after conditions worsened at the Broadway Barns.

The Buffalo Common Council approved a plan Tuesday to move the city's DPW to a warehouse facility at 231 Ship Canal Parkway near the outer harbor. The 300,000-square-foot property will house DPW employees as well as equipment that keeps the city working, such as snow plows and garbage trucks.

The move comes after the Ryan administration issued a declaration of emergency following a partial roof collapse on the second floor of the Broadway Barns in October. The barn roof if full of holes and has been crumbling for decades.

On Tuesday Deputy Mayor Benjamin Swanekamp told 7 News he was "thankful and relieved" the council approved the new deal.

"This truly is a huge, this is a gamechanger," Swanekamp said. "This is a generational change for the Department of Public Works."

DPW workers have been operating out of the Broadway Barns since 1948, which was the last time the building had any major upgrades according to Swanekamp.

"So now we get to move our hardworking men and women to a new modern and safe facility, so this is fantastic news and DPW's ready to hit the ground running," Swanekamp told me.

The lease agreement for 231 Ship Canal Parkway lasts for 10 years at $2.5 million a year for the first three years. Swanekamp said the agreement includes an option for the city to purchase the property after three years for a set price of $33 million.

WHAT ABOUT PREVIOUS PLANS?

In October 2025 the city unveiled plans to build a brand new DPW campus at 250 Baits and 100 Bailey Ave. The $100 million project has a multi-year timeline with brownfield cleanup needed before redevelopment.

The decaying state of the Broadway Barns means the city needs a safe and suitable place before then says Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, who supports the move.

"The status of the barns does not have five minutes let alone five years," Nowakowski said.

The Ryan administration presented the council with the lease deal just 24 hours before Tuesday's meeting, asking for speedy approval to secure the site from competitors. Nowakowski said it was important the council moved fast for the safety of workers.

"There is no roof on the Broadway Barns. Workers are subject to very unsafe conditions and it's a liability to the city of Buffalo," he said.

Swanekamp says he intends to use the next two years as a "test drive" of the Ship Canal facility before deciding whether to activate the option to purchase the property.

"So we'll see how things go and operations go there, but in the meantime this means our folks have a safe environment to work in for the next several years," Swanekamp said.

The DPW intends to start moving into the warehouse site in January, once the lease begins.

