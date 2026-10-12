BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan declared a public emergency for the Broadway Barns after a partial roof collapse at the facility. The certificate of emergency was issued Oct. 5.

"The Broadway Barns are in an almost deplorable state of condition" said Deputy Mayor Benjamin Swanekamp.

The Ryan administration has long expressed concerns about the state of the building, which houses city equipment including garbage trucks and snow plows. The mayor's office chose the location for its April budget announcement in an attempt to demonstrate why the city needed to raise property taxes.

The latest infrastructure problem is located on the second floor of the barns, in the room above the repair bays where concrete panels make up the roof. Swanekamp told me two of those panels fell to the ground, smashing some equipment stored there.

"These panels weigh hundreds of pounds," Swanekamp said. "They could have killed someone, frankly."

WATCH: 'Deplorable state': Buffalo mayor issues certificate of emergency for Broadway Barns after partial roof collapse

Broadway Barns partial roof collapse prompts public emergency declaration

Nobody was injured, but the room has since been sealed off for safety.

The emergency declaration allows the city to bypass the bid process to quickly hire contractors to stabilize the roof. The city has hired Morris Masonry LLC for the task, with the repair work slated to cost $10,900 according to a quote submitted to the Buffalo Common Council.

The collapse happened in an area where snow plow blades are stored, which could potentially cause a delay to winter preparations if repairs do not happen fast, according to Swanekamp.

"It's an emergency situation for the entire city - we need to be able to stabilize that roof so we can get the plow equipment and get out so we can get ready for winter." Swanekamp explained.

In October 2025, the city purchased a 59-acre plot of land to build a brand new Department of Public Works campus. But it is a complicated project, with brownfield cleanup needed before construction can begin.

"That's why it's imperative in the meantime we get folks out of the Broadway Barns and into a new lease facility." Swanekamp told me.

He said that lease deal is close to being completed.

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