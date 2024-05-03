From tacos to ramen: D.A. Taste expanding into new territory with new ramen location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been a wild ride for D.A. Taste. In only four years the popular gourmet taco spot has evolved from a homegrown concept into a small shop on Abbott Road, before settling into a bright new restaurant in Larkinville.

WKBW D.A. Taste at 864 Seneca St. in Larkinville has become a go-to spot for taco enthusiasts.

"I didn't expect to receive that reciprocated love from the Buffalo community as we have," said Azrael Buster, Co-Owner of D.A. Taste. "Surreal, humbling."

Azrael started D.A. Taste with her husband Dominick Buster. The idea for the restaurant popped up in 2020 when both lost their jobs in the restaurant industry during the pandemic.

WATCH: 'For the love of tacos': D.A. Taste bringing its bold flavors and popular gourmet creations to Larkinville

D.A. Taste D.A. Taste has picked up a huge following as fans of creative flavors and gourmet tacos have flocked to the restaurant.

The concept has been a big hit with customers. The couple's love of tacos and flavorful creations have attracted big crowds along the way, the constant demand keeps the kitchen busy.

"We make 1200 tacos a shift," said Azrael.

That's 7000 tacos a week spread over the five days that D.A. Taste is open. Azrael believes it's the restaurant's consistency and variety that keeps customers coming back for more.

"Our beef birria is our most popular taco, but our runner-up to that is our honey garlic fried chicken," said Azrael.

WKBW Azrael Buster talks with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo about expansion plans and the planned opening of a new restaurant that will feature ramen.

With the model for tacos clearly figured out D.A. Taste is evolving once again with a new restaurant focused on ramen. Ramen has popped up as a specialty item on the menu over the years.

"We are already making birria, we are already making all the stocks, we are already making all the meats, it's just served to you in a bowl form now," said Azrael. "The last time we sold 460 cups in three hours. It was insane."

WKBW D.A. Taste's new "Ramen House" will open in the former home of Cantina 62 on Seneca Street in South Buffalo

So to meet that demand D.A. Taste is now opening a new "Ramen House" at 2178 Seneca Street inside the former home of Cantina 62.

"Who doesn't love noodles," said Azrael, "just more variety into the community besides our tacos that we have created."

The new ramen restaurant is expected to open this summer and will coincide with the

expansion of D.A. Taste's catering business.

The Buster's recently purchased the building that previously housed their restaurant at 368 Abbott Road. The extra space will allow D.A. Taste to offer catering services and fulfill larger orders for weddings and events.

The new restaurant and expansion are the next steps as D.A. Taste looks to the future of a rapidly growing business.

"The hope, is to just always create consistent amazing food and bring joy and happiness to the community," said Azrael.

