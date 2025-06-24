From Storm to Shelter: Cats rescued from tornado damage ready for adoption

GREAT VALLEY, NY (WKBW) — Two weeks after an EF-1 tornado touched down in Cattaraugus County, the cleanup continues, and for one local animal rescue group, it’s turned into their largest operation yet.

The storm, which hit the Great Valley area, left behind significant damage, including the collapse of a barn that turned out to be home to dozens of cats and kittens.

Jess Anderson, a neighbor helping with cleanup, discovered the animals inside the debris.

Man rescues kittens from tornado debris

“I’m hoping now that we know where they are, the community can help,” Anderson said.

WKBW Cats rescued from barn in Great Valley now looking for homes

In total, 29 cats—including 17 kittens—were rescued and taken to CLAWS (Cat Lives Are Worth Saving), a local nonprofit.

“This is our biggest operation yet,” said Melanie Pritchard, who runs CLAWS. “Rescuing animals has been my lifelong mission. It’s my second, not-for-profit hobby, and I’ve been doing it for years. I’m so grateful to give these cats and kittens a second chance after the tornado.”

The cats have since been given names inspired by their stormy experience—like Cumulus, Twister, and Dorothy—and are now looking for permanent homes. One has already found its “furever” home with its original rescuer, Anderson.

For those unable to adopt, donations are still urgently needed. Anderson has already donated 100 pounds of cat food and is encouraging others to do the same.

“I want to see if the community can match it or keep it going,” he said. “She’s got 29 cats on her hands—that’s a lot of food and a lot of litter.”

CLAWS is continuing to trap and rescue cats still believed to be hiding in the rubble.

For more information on how to adopt or donate, visit CLAWS’s GoFundMe or contact the organization directly.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.