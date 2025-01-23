Freighter stuck in Lake Erie ice off Buffalo shoreline; second icebreaker requested to assist

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A huge freighter, Manitoulin, is stuck in the Lake Erie ice off the Buffalo shoreline outside

The U.S. Coast Guard said it received word from the Detroit Ice Desk around 11:43 a.m. on Wednesday regarding the Manitoulin being stuck in the lake outside of the Buffalo River break wall.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) approaches the motor vessel MANITOULIN beset by ice in Buffalo, New York on Lake Erie Jan. 23, 2025.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay, an ice-breaking tug, arrived in Buffalo Thursday afternoon to assist Manitoulin.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) approaches thick brash ice in Buffalo Harbor, New York Jan. 24, 2025. This Ice Breaking technique involves backing the ship through previously broken ice and then building significant momentum to help knock down windrows and pressure ridges.

In an update just before 7 p.m. on Friday, the Coast Guard said Bristol Bay has moored in Buffalo following hours of ice-breaking operations to assist Manitoulin.

According to the Coast Guard, it has requested assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard to conduct ice-breaking on the Great Lakes through “Operation Coal Shovel.”

"Operation Coal Shovel spans an area of responsibility from southern Lake Huron, through the St. Clair and Detroit River system, and into Lake Erie and Lake Ontario including the St. Lawrence Seaway. Through this, U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers work together to facilitate the navigation of vessels," a release says.

Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley, a 229-foot ice-breaking buoy tender, is on its way from Windsor, Canada to work with Bristol Bay to assist Manitoulin.

Below you can watch video provided by the Coast Guard of Bristol Bay breaking the ice near Manitoulin.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay breaks ice near freighter stuck in Lake Erie near Buffalo

In addition, the Coast Guard said U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw, a 240-foot icebreaker based in Cheboygan, Michigan, is making its way toward Buffalo if Bristol Bay and the Risley need assistance.

There have been no reports of safety concerns for the crew or the ship. Manitoulin has 17 crew members on board and about 5 days of provisions, the Coast Guard said it will make arrangements for more provisions if needed.

“The U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian Coast Guard are working closely to deploy all necessary assets to assist the MANITOULIN. Safety of life on our waterways remains paramount and both Coast Guards will continue to monitor the situation and render assistance as necessary.” - U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Armstrong, Commander, Sector Detroit

“Both Coast Guards are working as one to support each other to deliver icebreaking assistance wherever needed." - Mr. Guillaume Paradis, the Ice-Breaking, Escort and Flood Control Program Superintendent for the Canadian Coast Guard Central Region

Drone video from Thursday afternoon gave us a closer look at the ship stuck in Lake Erie. Drone video: Large freighter gets stuck in the ice of Lake Erie Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski and Taylor Epps showed it live on Second Cup, watch below. Second Cup: Freighter ship stuck in Lake Erie

According to marinetraffic.com, Manitoulin is a Canadian self-discharging bulk carrier. The ship is about 663 feet long.

7 Weather Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowskireports Lake Erie is about 80% ice-covered. He explained over the last few days, ice coverage has jumped from 40% to 80%.