Freighter stuck in Lake Erie ice off Buffalo shoreline; Ice-breaking tug arrives to assist

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A huge freighter, Manitoulin, is stuck in the Lake Erie ice off the Buffalo shoreline outside

The U.S. Coast Guard said it received word from the Detroit Ice Desk around 11:43 a.m. on Wednesday regarding the Manitoulin being stuck in the lake outside of the Buffalo River break wall.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay, an ice-breaking tug, arrived in Buffalo Thursday afternoon to assist Manitoulin.

The Coast Guard said there are no concerns for the safety or well-being of the vessel and crew members. The Manitoulin unloaded a shipment of wheat in Buffalo and now has no cargo. The crew is reported to be in good health and monitoring the situation with adequate fuel, provisions and electricity.

According to the Coast Guard, the icebreakers are working and they expect the ship to be freed Thursday night.

New drone video from Thursday afternoon gave us a closer look at the ship stuck in Lake Erie.

According to marinetraffic.com, Manitoulin is a Canadian self-discharging bulk carrier. The ship is about 663 feet long.

7 Weather Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowskireports Lake Erie is about 80% ice-covered. He explained over the last few days, ice coverage has jumped from 40% to 80%.