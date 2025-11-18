Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House facing decline in international visitors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A historic landmark in Buffalo, typically drawing architecture enthusiasts from around the world, is facing challenges as Canadian visitors have largely stopped making the trip.

Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House in Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood has seen its international visitors drop from 20% of its tour program to just 3-5% in 2025, according to CEO Jessie Fisher.

"This is probably one of the most famous houses that Frank Lloyd Wright designed," Fisher said. "People who are really interested in architecture, who are interested in modern design, this is really a mecca. They come from all over the world to see this place."

The Martin House typically welcomes more than 40,000 visitors annually, with tours serving as the organization's primary source of revenue. But the sharp decline in international guests creates operational challenges.

"Right now, we're hovering somewhere between 3 and 5%, so it's really been devastating for us from an operational perspective," she said.

In conversations with Canadian members and visitors, they point to concerns about border crossings and political rhetoric as reasons for staying away.

"The conversations about the 51st state and not respecting Canadian sovereignty is the other piece of it, and it seems to be more of an economic boycott," Fisher said. "We just don't want to go spend our hard-earned dollars in a country that doesn't respect us."

The impact has forced difficult decisions about resource allocation at the historic site.

"It's been hard and we've had to make a lot of decisions about how to spend our resources, which are much more limited than they are in a typical year, because we simply don't have that Canadian revenue coming in and helping to support this beautiful place," she said.

According to Visit Buffalo, our region has continued to experience a decline in Canadian visitors, with bridge crossings from Canada into Western New York down approximately 15% through October compared to last year.

Fisher doesn't expect Canadian visitors to return anytime soon.

"We're really bracing ourselves for how do we not just get through 2025, but 2026 and 2027," Fisher said.

To address the revenue shortfall, Martin House has extended programming for the upcoming holidays and is encouraging donations to keep the grounds active and open.

"We really try to be as self-reliant as possible, but this is a year where, just due to circumstances beyond our control, we really do need extra support," she said.

