Fowler's Chocolate and FeedMore WNY team up to help families facing food insecurity

BUFFALO, NY (W.K.B.W.) — This month Fowler's Chocolates, the original makers of sponge candy, is collaborating with FeedMore WNY for National Sponge Candy Day on September 21.
This initiative aims to support FeedMore WNY's mission to alleviate hunger for families facing food insecurity.
- For every pound of sponge candy sold in September, $1 is donated to FeedMore WNY
- FeedMore WNY donation bins for non-perishable food items
- After donation, customers will receieve 10% off their Fowler's purchase