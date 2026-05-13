BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The former leader of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Buffalo is facing federal bank fraud charges, accused of stealing approximately $450,000 from his congregation.

Father Christos Christakis appeared in Buffalo federal court on Wednesday. Federal prosecutors accuse him of embezzling money, funds they say he used to support his family's lifestyle.

Christakis had no comment as I followed him out of the federal courthouse with his attorney, Terrance Connors.

"Father, how are you feeling about these charges against you?" I asked with no response from the priest. "Did you expect to be charged?" I questioned with no answer as he walked down the courthouse steps to Delaware Avenue.

WATCH: Former priest of Buffalo’s Greek Orthodox church charged with stealing funds

Former priest of Buffalo’s Greek Orthodox church charged with stealing funds

Investigators say Christakis changed the church's rules in 2011, giving him complete control over the priest's discretionary fund.

A federal complaint states the priest "appeared to be living a lavish lifestyle" and that it was "inconsistent with his salary from the church."

WKBW Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Delaware & West Utica in Buffalo.

The complaint also states that his family of six took "regular extravagant first-class vacations to London, Greece and Paris" and that the priest and his spouse drove luxury vehicles, including Teslas, a BMW and a Mercedes.

A whistleblower filed a complaint in March 2025. The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America then began its own investigation, during which Christakis admitted to using church money for himself between 2018 and 2025.

WKBW Paragraph from the federal complaint.

"Any message for your former parishioners?" I questioned as Christakis walked across the street, but there was no response.

Christakis had been serving at the church since 2007, but was fired last June when the church began its investigation.

WKBW Father Christos Christakis in a 2022 interview with WKBW.

The new leader of the church, Father Paul Patitsas, was present at the court proceedings. He declined to take questions but read a statement on behalf of the church.

WKBW The new leader of the church, Father Paul Patitsas, read a statement outside of court.

"This is obviously a very sorrowful time for all of us at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Buffalo," Patitsas read. "We also extended our compassion to Father Christakis and his family...I'm sure they are sorrowing as well. And we ask God's healing on him and his family...and on our entire parish community - and we pray to move forward from this very deep wound."

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church is located at Delaware and West Utica in Buffalo.

If convicted, Christakis faces up to 30 years in prison and a possible $1 million fine. He is due back in court on August 26.

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